Radhe Movie Leaked on Torrents, Salman Khan Warns of Strict Action by Cyber Cell

The most awaited movie of Salman khan, Radhe is now streaming on Zee Plex. Earlier Radhe team planned for a worldwide theatrical release but due to the COVID situation in India, the movie has released on the OTT platform, with a theatrical release, overseas. Radhe is directed by Prabhu Deva, produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri, and Zee Studios. The core plot of the film is based on the 2017 Korean film 'The Outlaws.' The film stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in the key roles. The film was announced in October 2019; production on the film began in November 2019 and ended in October 2020.

Now the movie got leaked on Tamilrockers and Telegram within hours of its release with HD quality. Salman Khan also took his Twitter space and tweeted that " No Piracy In Entertainment" after the release. Earlier Salman expressed his disappointment on Twitter after knowing that the movie is leaked on the piracy website and said" We offered you to watch our film ‘Radhe’ at a reasonable price of INR 249 Per View. Inspite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime".

Do not encourage piracy, if you come across the pirated copy of Radhe report to the Cyber cell.