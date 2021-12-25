Pushpa Hindi Steady at Box Office Despite Competition

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa:The Rise' is going to create a new record in Hindi Cinema as well. Despite Spider-Man: No Way Home and 83 The Film, Pushpa is not affected.

Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter and tweeted, "Pushpa is least affected at mass pockets by 83 The Film and Spider Man, especially in Maharashtra, CP, Marathwada and Bihar… Numbers will grow today and tomorrow… [Week 2]." Here is the tweet.

The Sukumar directorial Pushpa was one of the most awatied films of the year. The film, which is set in red sanders smuggling, has been doing tremendous business not only in Telugu states but also in other states. The movie also featured Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay and Brahmaji in prominent roles.

The worldwide box office of Pushpa stands around Rs 229 crore after its first week. Pushpa becomes the first South Indian film of 2021 to hit the $2 million mark in the USA box office.

