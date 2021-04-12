Priyanka Chopra Stuns All In Two Gorgeous Looks At BAFTA 2021

Global Star Priyanka Chopra knows how to grab the attention of the fashion folks. She never steps back to experiment with her looks. She took to her Instagram and shared her red carpet look for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards 2021. She was one of the presenters at the 74th BAFTA Awards. The gala extravaganza took place on April 10, at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The event was supposed to held in February but it postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

PeeCee shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram. In one of the photos, she donned a black coloured cleavage barring body hugging ensemble. She went with high bun hairstyle and gave a red dose of lips and looked incredible. In another look, she donned a red embroidered jacket with white harem trousers. Here are the two looks of Priyanka Chopra, just give a look at them.

On the professional front, she was recently seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, which also featured Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film is nominated in two categories at the BAFTA - best leading actor male for Adarsh and adapted screenplay for director Ramin Bahrani.

