Priyanka Chopra Injured on Citadel Sets

Priyanka Chopra was injured while shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel. Priyanka Chopra has shared photos of a bloodied face on a social media platform and asked 'what's real and what's not? She got injured on her eyebrow.

Soon after, she posted a fan's reply that the cut on her cheek was real, but the one on her forehead was not, which led her to offer a comment. According to her, the bruise on her eyebrow is real. A closer look revealed that she had been cut in the center of her right eyebrow.

Earlier, Priyanka was seen shooting on the sets. Pictures were leaked online and she was seen filming an intense sequence. She was seen in a black and Khaki outfit with a gun harness wrapped around her torso. As of earlier this year, Priyanka has been filming for Citadel from her base in London. Recently, she completed the international film Text For You.