Bollywood beauty, Priyanka Chopra inspired by Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon's '2020 Calendar Challenge'. The 'Legally Blonde' heroine shared a hilarious meme of herself to describe the year 2020 on her Instagram.

Reese used some of the stills from her most popular roles to depict each month of 2020. After Reese Witherspoon, stars Mindy Kaling, Sofia Vergara, Kate Beckinsale, Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis and various others participated in the challenge. The year 2020 has changed the life style of many people. The coronavirus pandemic has created a fear among the people.

Now, Priyanka Chopra also joined the list.The 2020 Calendar Challenge is all about sharing three calendar grid of 2020 with months ranging from January to September and each month is described with different moods. The 'Bay Watch' actress took to her Instagram and shared a photo in which one could see her moods in different months. In January, Pee Cee can be seen laughing wheras she breaks a glass on her head to express her current mood. Here is the photo.

Don't miss the photo of Reese Witherspoon who started the challenge. In the calendar grid, January month shows the photo of hers from the movie, Legally Blonde. Here is the post.

Mindy Kaling who got inspired by Reese Witherspoon shared a photo on her Instagram. Here is the photo.

Kate Beckinsale took to her Instagram and shared the image. She captioned it as, “What a year and it’s only August.” She said that she got inspired by Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling.

Jennifer Garner posted a cute photo on her Instagram. She captioned it as, “I’m in. As always. This was oddly cathartic.” Here is the photo.

Sofia Vergara also shared the picture on her Instagram with the caption, “Ayyy I don’t even want to know what October will look like.”