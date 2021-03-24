Price Of Nora Fatehi's Hand Bag Will Stun You

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is one of the stars who always follow fashion and gives some style lessons to the fashion freaks. Be it a traditional number or a contemporary one, she has that power to carry each and every outfit with much grace and panache. The actress is an avid social media user and shares some of the adorable photos on her Instagram.

Recently, Nora shared a couple of photos on her Instagram with a caption, "You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so (yeah)." Here is the photo.

Nora donned a tangerine notch lapelled blazer and folded the long sleeves showing off the gold embroidery on the outfit. She coupled it up with straight-fit gold sequinned pants. She elevated her appeal a bit more by adding a Yves Saint Laurent Loulou é>

Guess the price of the bag, my dear readers. It is worth Rs. 1,48,518 (USD 2,050) approximately. The Saint Laurent Monogram bag comes with a front flap featuring interlaced metal YSL initials, a leather and metal chain strap that can be worn doubled on the shoulder and Y quilted over stitching.

Coming to her make-up, she added gold petal earrings and slipped her feet into pointed black coloured pumps. She left her hair open in her signature side parting and gave soft curls to her tresses. She went with a nude light pink shade, shimmery eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, and a light dose of blush. On an overall note, Nora scored full marks on the style scale, what say guys? Do share your comments with us.

Here are some more stylish pics of Nora Fatehi.