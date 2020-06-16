MUMBAI: Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday shared an old video of the late actor speaking on nepotism in the film industry at the IIFA awards in 2017.

Reacting to the video, Prakash wrote on Twitter, “#nepotism I have lived through this .. I have survived ... my wounds are deeper than my flesh ..but this child #SushanthSinghRajput couldn’t.. will WE learn .. will WE really stand up and not let such dreams die .. #justasking.”

Watch the video here:

#nepotism I have lived through this .. I have survived ... my wounds are deeper than my flesh ..but this child #SushanthSinghRajput couldn’t.. will WE learn .. will WE really stand up and not let such dreams die .. #justasking pic.twitter.com/Q0ZInSBK6q — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 15, 2020

"Nepotism is there and everywhere, not just in Bollywood. You can't do anything about it. Nepotism can co-exist and nothing would happen but at the same time if you deliberately don't allow the right talents to come up, then there is a problem. Then the whole structure of the industry would collapse one day," Sushant said in the video.

Sushant, 34, who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, was battling depression, police said on Monday. Mumbai Police probe found out that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression

No suicide note was found at his residence and he lived with two cooks and a house help.

Sushant starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's in the 2007 biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

His death has come as another shock for the film fraternity, still recovering from the deaths of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Basu Chatterjee.