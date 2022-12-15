Prakash Raj Sensational Comments on Deepika's Besharam Rang Controversy

Actor Prakash Raj has come out in support of Deepika Padukone over Pathaan's Besharam Rang song controversy.

A day after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra slammed Deepika's outfits in the song and also the use of the colour 'saffron', Prakash called him 'colour blind'.

He also said the outrage was disgusting. Reacting to news article on the MP Minister's statement, the Singham actor tweeted, "Disgusting … How long should we tolerate these ..Colour Blind #AndhBhakts .. #justasking."

Reacting to protestors burning Shah Rukh Khan's effigy in Indore and demanding a ban on Pathaan, Prakash tweeted, "#Besharam BIGOTS.. So it’s okay when Saffron clad men garland rapists... give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron clad swamiji rapes Minors, But not a DRESS in a film ?? #justasking."

On Wednesday, the MP Minister called Deepika's outfits objectionable and had warned the makers to "correct them" or they will be forced to mull whether to stall the film's release in the state.

"The costumes that actor Deepika Padukone, who supports Tuke Tukde gang, is wearing in the song are highly objectionable, the song has been filmed with wrong intent. The costumes and scenes should be corrected otherwise whether the film should be allowed release in Madhya Pradesh," he had said.

Soon after the song released on Monday, #BoycottPathaan began trending on Twitter as many raised concerns over the 'vulgar visuals' and displeasure over the saffron bikini that the actress is seen donning in the video.

Several BJP workers, RSS supporters and few expressed their displeasure on the microblogging site and mocked the scenes from the song.

The song has also been accused of plagiarism with netizens alleging that the beats of the track have been lifted from the track 'Makeba'.

Pathaan, starring SRK, Deepika and John Abraham, is set to hit the theatres on January 25.

Courtesy: FPJ