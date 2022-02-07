Pooja Entertainment Shares A Sneak Peek Of Their Next Big Announcement

The production house shared their library AV -Varun Dhawan, Madhavan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar amongst many took to their social media handles to wish the heritage production house

Pooja Entertainment, the heritage production house founded by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani completed 27 years and has enjoyed many fruitful decades in the film industry. To celebrate these milestones and those yet to come, the company's social media handles have shared a ‘Library AV’ showcasing the vast array of actors and directors they have worked with.

If the promo is anything to go by, there is a lot more excitement in store. The message in the promo says, "24 years ago we brought two stalwarts together, Stay Tuned Big announcement tomorrow 12:30 Pm!!"

They have now hinted at a massive project with an unprecedented pairing featuring two megastars! Fans have already begun to speculate who these two superstars are. A lot of actors and director friends of the producers have taken to Twitter to share this AV and send wishes for Pooja Entertainment’s next.

For Pooja Entertainment, recent hits like 'Bellbottom', Coolie No.1, and 'Jawani Jaaneman' have garnered resounding success in theatres as well as on OTT platforms, and have led to the launch of even more ambitious, envelope-pushing projects like 'Production 41' Starring Akshay kumar and Rakul Preet and 'Ganapath.' Tiger and Kriti Sanon

Well, watch this space as we keep our eyes and ears open to bring you some sensational details tomorrow.