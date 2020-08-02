Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who is currently staying at her residence in Manali, alleged that she heard gunshots near her the house. She issued a statement over the reports of gunshots being heard and the Kullu district police reached the house of Kangana Ranaut in Manali late Friday night. According to the reports, security has been increased outside Kangana Ranaut's house.

Speaking to TOI, Kangana said that, "I was in my bedroom, at about 11.30pm. We have three floors. We have a boundary wall, behind which there are apple orchards and a water body. I heard a cracker like sound at 11.30. At first, I thought it must be a cracker. And then another shot happened, and I got a little alarmed since that sounded like a gunshot. Right now, there’s no tourist season in Manali or anything, there would be nobody out with crackers at this time."

She further added that, "I called my security in charge immediately. And I asked him, what happened? He said, it might be some children or something here, we will go around and see whether it was crackers or some other noise was there. Now, this person maybe has never heard a bullet sound, but I have. He thought it maybe has something to do with some mischief. So they went around, but there was nobody there. Now we were five people, and all these people here with me they all felt it was a bullet noise. And this one doesn't have a cracker kind of noise. So we called the cops.”

The 'Queen' actress asserted that, "Because I have made a political comment on people who are known for their goondagardi. So this may have been a small-time alarming call for me that okay, you know, don’t talk like that about us or something like that… to me seems like that, because such an activity has never happened here before. And I have witnesses who have also heard it along with me."

She said that this is how Sushant must have been frightened and continued that she is not going to stop questioning. She said that, “I think some local people may have been hired to come near my place, you know, it is not difficult to pay someone seven-eight thousand rupees here and assign them something like this. To do this to make a statement on the day I called out the chief minister’s son, I don’t think it was a coincidence. People are telling me that they will now make your life miserable in Mumbai. Well, I don’t have to be in Mumbai, they are doing it here also. This is how Sushant must have been frightened. But I will continue to ask questions."

Team Kangana Ranaut tweeted as, "Sushant’s family and friend Samita has confirmed he wanted to leave the industry he was suffocated and fearful, he kept saying they will kill him and world’s best CM declared his murder, a suicide in 2 mins, and movie mafia vultures started mental illness campaign."

Another tweet reads as, "World’s best CM is saying give me proof,so it's now up to the public now to give him proofs but Mumbai Police didn't even seal the crime site no hair strands or fingerprints can be acquired but Movie mafia’s best CM wants us to give him proof."