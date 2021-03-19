Pirated Version of Emraan Hashmi's Latest Release Mumbai Saga Streaming Online

Latest Hindi release Mumbai Saga is an action crime film directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by T-Series. It stars some talented actors like John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover. The music was composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Payal Dev while lyrics were written by Hommie Dilliwala and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Mumbai Saga shows the changing faces of Mumbai people who closed mills to build malls and high rise buildings. Set in the 1980s and 90s, Mumbai Saga was released on 19 March 2021.

It's only today that the movie as hit the screens. However, the film has become the latest target of piracy websites who have leaked Mumbai Saga on the first day of release. Mumbai Saga has been leaked on piracy websites like Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz among others.

The cybercrime cell has initiated strict action against piracy websites but the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time. In the past when pirated copies of new movies happened, the government would block websites. However, there seems to be no solution in sight as new sites crop up evert other day.

Should you come across pirated copies, approach the nearest police station or even notify the filmmakers or anti-piracy cell.