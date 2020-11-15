Piracy Websites Leak Anurag Basu’s Ludo For Free Download Online

Another movie fell prey to online piracy. Anurag Basu’s Ludo starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles, was released on November 12 on the OTT platform Netflix.

The infamous piracy site Tamilrockers has leaked Anurag Basu’s Ludo online for free download within hours of its release on Netflix. Withing hours the movie was leaked online on various notorious piracy websites like Filmyzilla, Movierulz, and 9xmovies. Ludo full movie is also available for free download in HD on several Telegram channels.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii, which released on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar was also leaked by piracy websites.

Talking about the movie, Ludo is an anthology dark comedy crime film directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Tani Basu, and Deepshika Bose under the banners of T-Series, Anurag Basu Productions, and Ishana Movies. The film's music was composed by Pritam while lyrics were written by Sayeed Quadri, Sandeep Shrivastava, Shloke Lal, and Swanand Kirkire.

Ludo revolves around the lives of four people who cross paths with each other due to a twist in their fate.