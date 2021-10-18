Photo-Editing in Amitabh Bachchan’s Ad Gone Horribly Wrong, Netizens Have a MemeFest

Oct 18, 2021, 14:26 IST
Photoshop can be a blessing and a pain too. As we know many times, effects, editing and other enhancing are done in advertisements and in other things too but sometimes this can go horribly wrong. You need to be very detailed and crisp for the editing to look real or there are chances that your work might become a laughing stock on social media.

Recently something like this happened with an ad featuring Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. As many of you may know, Big B is the brand ambassador for a leading jewelry company. A recent newspaper ad featuring the actor was not up to the mark. The ad also featured Marathi actor Pooja Sawant.

In the ad what caught the audience’s attention was the editing. Mr. Bachchan and Sawant were posing as father-daughter. But the editing of his hand on Sawant’s shoulder looked seriously fake. Netizens were quick to point this out and had a meme fest over it.

