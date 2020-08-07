Kushal Zaveri, one of the directors of the famous daily soap Pavitra Rishta took to his Instagram and recalled Sushant Singh Rajput's state of mind when he was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018, in the wake of #MeToo movement.

He shared a post and captioned it as, "I am putting this here out not only for closure sake but to also find out if the people Sushant thought were targetting him were actually behind this!"

Kushal wrote, "I stayed with Sushant from July 2018 to Feb 2019, the most vulnerable I have seen him was during the Me Too movement in Oct 2018. The electronic media was targeting him without any solid proof. We tried our best to contact Sanjana Sanghi but it seems she was in the USA and was not available for any comment (strange coincidence)." Here is the post.

He further added that, "Sushant knew back of his mind who was targetting him but didn’t have proof to call them out. I remember how Sushant couldn’t sleep for 4 nights waiting for Sanjana to clear the allegations. Finally, she cleared his name on the 5th day and it all seemed like a hard earned victory as if the battle was over."

Sanjana Sanghi acted with Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Dil Bechara. In an interview Sanjana said that she was also equally troubled as Sushant when the news came out. She further added that, "We knew our truth, I know what he meant to me, he knew what he meant to me and that’s what is important. We were on set shooting every day. When one or two articles come, you can’t pay heed to every rumour that comes out, so you just let it go.”

In an Instagram post, Sushant had shared a few screenshots of his conversations with Sanjana in October 2018 and denied all claims of sexual misconduct.

Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14th in his Bandra residence. Mumbai Police and Bihar cops are investigating the case and it seems to be getting more complicated with each passing day.