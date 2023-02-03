Pathan Day 8 Collections

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan is having a dream run at the box office. It has been more than two weeks, Pathaan was released in theatres. Guess what, Pathaan is not slowing down anytime soon at the box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the Wednesday collections on Twitter. He wrote, “#Pathaan shows no signs of fatigue... Collects a big, fat number on Day 8 [Wed], REMARKABLE... Will cross #Dangal in Weekend 2… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Tue 22 cr, Wed 17.50 cr. Total: ₹ 336 cr. #Hindi. #India biz.”

He further added in another tweet, “#Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 2 cr, Thu 2.50 cr, Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 1.75 cr, Sun 2.25 cr, Mon 1 cr, Tue 1 cr, Wed 75 lacs. Total: ₹ 12.50 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 348.50 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC.”