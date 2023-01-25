Pathaan Twitter Review
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan released today, January 25. Fans are loving the film and have been flooding Twitter with positive reviews. The action drama is directed by Sidharth Anand. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be seen in prominent roles. Here's what the audience has to say about Pathaan:
My man is here 😍😭😭#Pathaan's entry mindblowing!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hWtTWbjHUG
— Es͜͡ha (@Esha_SRK) January 24, 2023
#Pathaan
This action sequence is just 🔥🔥💥#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow#PathaanAdvanceBookings pic.twitter.com/vw8drcc7BX
— Madhav Kumar (@UrsMadhavKumar) January 24, 2023
#Pathaan Day🔥
— Nikhil Sanu (@nikhilsanu17) January 24, 2023
Goosebumps!!
My show just started...#Pathaan
— Es͜͡ha (@Esha_SRK) January 24, 2023