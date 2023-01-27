Pathaan Second Day Collections: SRK Movie Unstoppable at Box Office

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the man of the hour. He always is in limelight because of his stardom and fan following. This time, he is in the news because of Pathaan, which was released in theatres on January 25, 2023.

Guess what, the film got glowing reviews from several quarters. Pathaan has set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The film is doing incredible business at the worldwide box office. Looks like the action entertainer is not going to slow down anytime soon.

Thanks to positive word of mouth as well as the big cast in Pathaan (read SRK, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Salman Khan), the film has managed to earn a Rs 25 cr plus on its second day at the box office. Pathaan's total collection of two days stands at Rs 50 cr plus. However, the makers are yet to reveal the official earnings of Pathaan so far.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand. It is produced by Yash Raj Studios.