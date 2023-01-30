Pathaan Overtakes KGF 2, Baahubali: Deets Inside

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is in a happy space, as his recently released Pathaan is doing incredible business at the box office. The film earned glowing reviews from critics and the public alike. That's not all, SRK's fans are raving about the film.

Several memes were made and circulated widely on social media. Salman Khan's cameo appearance has added a huge advantage to the film.

Pathaan has a stellar cast including Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. How can the audience ignore it when any film has a huge cast? The same thing is happening with Pathaan.

Talking about the collections, Pathaan has joined Rs 200 cr club at the box office. Pathaan also managed to beat Yash's KGF 2 and Prabhas' Baahubali 2 so easily.

The action spy entertainer has become the fastest film to join the Rs 200 cr club. Even KGF 2 and Baahubali took much longer.

Here's the tweet posted by film critic Taran Adarsh.