Pathaan first review out

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is making a grand comeback with the movie Pathaan. It is one of the hugely awaited films of the year. Shah Rukh Khan fans are eagerly waiting for Pathaan's release to catch a glimpse of SRK in Pathaan.

Just a day left for Pathaan to release in theatres. But, we got the first review of Pathaan from overseas.

A film critic Umair Sandhu seems to have watched the film as he wrote his review on his Twitter handle. Umair Sandhu's tweet goes as #Pathaan is the finest Action movie this decade. Very Entertaining Action-Thriller movie, from start to an end you will not take a break for anything.Fresh spy story, Super tight Racy Screenplay with Terrific Direction & Performances by #ShahRukhKhan & #JohnAbraham. 5⭐️/5⭐️

Take a look at the tweet:

#Pathaan is the finest Action movie this decade. Very Entertaining Action-Thriller movie, from start to an end you will not take a break for anything.Fresh spy story, Super tight Racy Screenplay with Terrific Direction & Performances by #ShahRukhKhan & #JohnAbraham. 5⭐️/5⭐️ pic.twitter.com/nV337OntdX — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) January 23, 2023

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand. Deepika Padukone will be seen as the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film. John Abraham is going to be seen as an antagonist in the film. Watch Pathaan tomorrow nearest your theatres.

