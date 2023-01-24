Pathaan First Day Collection Prediction

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Not only Shah Rukh Khan fans, but all are also eagerly waiting for the release of Pathaan.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. SRK will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It's a known fact that Shah Rukh Khan is making his comeback after a long time. One day left for the film to hit the big screens. Pathaan has been making loud noises on social media for its advance booking.

It is being said that Pathaan tickets are selling like hotcakes in North India. Pathaan is likely to collect Rs 46 cr on opening day at the box office. These are just estimated numbers based up on advance bookings of the film. Let's wait and watch how Pathaan is going to perform at the box office.

How much do you think Pathaan will collect on opening day? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you. Keep watching Sakshi Post for Pathaan review and collections