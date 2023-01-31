Pathaan Day 6 Collections: SRK Movie Box Office Tsunami On

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang. SRK's Pathaan has been creating a storm at the box office. It is Shah Rukh Khan's first film after four years, Pathaan has grossed Rs 500 cr at the worldwide box office. Pathaan earned glowing reviews from fans and public alike.

SRK fans are raving about the film. Who wouldn't watch SRK's film that too he made a grand come back after a long gap of four years? SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have thanked the audience for their support and unconditional love towards the film.

Talking about the collections, Pathaan has managed to collect Rs 35 cr on its sixth day at the box office. The film's total collections sum to Rs 600 cr plus. However, the makers are yet the official figure of Pathaan. It is directed by Sidharth Anand.