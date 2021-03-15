Parineeti Chopra Supports Zomato Delivery Boy Kamaraj

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra extended her support towards a Zomato delivery executive. She appealed to Zomato on Sunday to find out the truth about the assault accusation made by Hitesha Chandranee, a Bengaluru-based content creator against the delivery executive.

Parineeti took to her Twitter and tweeted as "Zomato India - PLEASE find and publicly report the truth. If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalize the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful, and heartbreaking. Please let me know how I can help..." Here is the tweet.

Zomato India - PLEASE find and publicly report the truth.. If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking .. Please let me know how I can help.. #ZomatoDeliveryGuy @zomato @zomatoin — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 14, 2021

Earlier, Parineeti also shared a video on the Instagram stories and wrote, "FIND THE TRUTHHH!! If this man has been framed for no reason, the woman who did this NEEDS to pay for his pain!"

Hitesha Chandranee complained that "I was not in a position to understand what happened. After he hit me, I did not know my nose was bleeding. I was on a call with my friend at that time and I just said the guy hit me. When I came inside and looked at the mirror, my shirt, hands had blood on them, this shocked me. I took some time to come out of this shock."

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal also issued a statement on the incident that, "Our topmost priority has been to get to the truth. Towards that, we are helping both Hitesha and Kamaraj (our delivery partner) with all the support they need while the investigation is pending."

He further added that the Zomato is covering all the medical expenses of the Bengaluru woman and is also helping the delivery person with his income and legal expenses. Here is the tweet.