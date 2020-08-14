Pareeksha - A Tale Of A Class-Ridden School System And Caste

Finally, the first week of the month of August came with a sigh of relief as malls and gyms are now opened but for a movie lover like me, watching a movie in a theatre with friends seems to be a distant dream. Well, I understand that as per the current scenario it is important to stay at home and maintain social distancing which is essential to prevent the spread of coronavirus. But as I already said that the movie freak in me was craving for a perfect dose of entertainment, so I started searching for new releases on OTT platforms. In this quest to find a movie as per my taste I came across 'Pareeksha - The Final Test' movie on ZEE5. Directed by Prakash Jha this film has so many plus points that make it worth a watch.

The StoryLine - A heart touching tale of a class-ridden school system and caste.

Based on a real-life story, this movie put forwards an account of a poor rickshaw puller in Bihar named Buchchi, who is determined to provide the best education available in the city to his child so that his son named Bulbul, can escape poverty. "Padhai karna hai tumhe bus, wohi rasta hai humare is narak se nikalne ka", the rickshaw puller tells his son in one of the scene.

One day Buchchi finds a cash-filled wallet on his rickshaw which gives him a hope to turn his dream into reality and after a lot of efforts he is able to get his son admitted into the elite school. But this dream costs him when he can't keep up with their endless monetary demands. Buchchi’s veering towards the petty criminal life is shown as a good man’s desperation to do whatever he can to make the impossible amount of money needed for the boy’s fees and other unending school-related expenses. Will Bulbul be able to ace his 'Pareeksha'? Kaise #SapneSachKarenge yeh baap-bete? To get the answer you need to watch the movie.

Brilliant Starcast

Adil Hussain as Buchchi steals the show and is able to keep a hold on the audience. From peaceful moments with his family in his home to paddling his way in the brutal world, Adil aces each and every scene with a sort of perfection. The anguish due to poverty is visible on his face and is hell-bent to get out of it.

Priyanka Bose as Buchchi's wife, Radhika, has also done a great job. She is a factory worker and is completely apt for her role. She looks effective as a strong and bold fellow bread earner.

Shubham Jha as bookworm, a genius in the making Bulbul, Sanjay Suri as generous Superintendent of Police Kailash Anand and other supporting cast has also done a brilliant job.

Praiseworthy Execution and Direction

Written, directed, and produced by National Award winner, Prakash Jha, Pareeksha movie brings out the honest frustration that low-income groups feel, their fight for that much-deserved dignity and respect and the perpetual difference between the treatment of Hindi and English medium students in a perfect way. A rare contemporary Hindi film that is not afraid to examine India's caste system without using the word 'caste', Pareeksha takes several unforeseeable turns to ensure that it stays interesting through its 1 hour and 42 minutes running time.

Released at an apt time when the central government has made some major changes in the country's education system, Pareeksha movie gives a platform to the uplifting stories of poverty-stricken kids that have a much painful backstory. Will the new education policy will be a path breaker in providing a level playing field to the students from different strata of our society is still a question that only the coming time can answer.

Make sure to watch this movie on ZEE5 and do not forget to share your experience in the comments below.