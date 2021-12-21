Panama Papers: ED Grills Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for 6 hours

Panama Papers: In the Panama Papers leak case, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday. At the ED's Jamnagar house office in Delhi, she was allegedly interrogated for more than five hours by agency officers.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was interrogated about her purported ties to an offshore company. Under the Foreign Exchange Management Act of 1999, the government sought to record Aishwarya's statement regarding charges of stashing wealth overseas.

According to reports, the Bollywood star had previously given data related to overseas payments to the ED, which had sent a notice to the Bachchan family, requesting them to explain their international remittances since 2004 under the RBI's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

The "Panama Papers," which were released by the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, point to the names of the world's wealthy and influential, including Aishwarya and her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, who hid their fortunes in tax havens. According to sources, Aishwarya was questioned by ED authorities about these issues.