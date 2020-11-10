Only Grateful, Says Deepika Padukone As Bollywood Marks 13 Years Of Om Shanti Om

Actress Deepika Padukone completed 13 years in Bollywood on Monday. Her first blockbuster film Om Shanti Om completed 13 years. The movie had hit theatres on November 9 in 2007. The actress took to Instagram to share stills and few BTS pictures of herself with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan from the sets of the film. In the caption, the actress expressed her gratitude as she wrote, "Only & Only Gratitude...🏽 #13YearsOfOmShantiOm #13YearsOfShantiPriya

@farahkhankunder @iamsrk"

Check out the Instagram post:

She changed her DP on her social media—The currently photo is that of the actress and Shah Rukh Khan from thier film.

For her performance in Om Shanti Om, Deepika also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. After Om Shanti Om, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone went on to co-star in two more films. In 2013, they co-starred in Chennai Express and the next year, in Farah Khan's Happy New Year.

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 and a Shakun Batra film.