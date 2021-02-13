Meet Aamir Khan Daughter Ira Khan's Valentine

Bollywood hero, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan announced a special news. She took to her Instagram and shared a couple of throwback pictures with Nupur and captioned it as "It is an honour to make promises to him".

A few days ago, Ira Khan attended her cousin Zayn Khan's wedding festitivites. She shared some of the pics in which one could see Nupur Shikhare along with Ira. Zayn is the daughter of Aamir Khan's cousin. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "To these beautiful individuals and their beautiful relationship. I just want to say... Finally."

Many days ago, Ira Khan dedicated a post to Nupur and wrote, "This is going to sound cheesy and corny and maybe a little creepy but if you have/have had a trainer who's changed your life in small ways for the big way... You'll get it. There are very few people in life who make you a full point happier... Popeye does it for me without trying. Just existing."

Ira is the younger daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. She has studied music and made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which starred Hazel Keech in the main role.

Here are some of the pics from the Instagram of Ira Khan.