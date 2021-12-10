Not Privacy, VicKat Banned Sharing of Wedding Photos For Money, Deets Inside

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are finally hitched after much suspense. Since both the actors did not come out in the open to admit to their relationship, everybody thought this was yet another publicity stunt by the Bollywood actors.

However, the couple shut all speculations by tying the knot at the resort in Rajasthan.

So, it is known that guests at the wedding were made to sign an NDA not to share or post any pictures from the wedding on social media platforms.

While we all thought that they wanted to keep their personal lives private, away from the prying eyes of the media. It has emerged that the couple decided to make the most of the hype around their wedding.

Yes VicKat Wedding is being dubbed as the wedding of the decade and so much was a talked about in social media about the bride and groom, their wedding attire, wedding venue etc. Now we hear that Katrina-Vicky wedding pictures have been sold to an international magazine for a whopping 100 crores.

On the other hand, an OTT giant is said to have grabbed the video rights too. Howzzat!

So contrary to what was thought, there's no question of privacy here, it's all about money!

To be fair, Vicky and Kat are not the first actors to do this. Earlier, Priyanka, Anushka and Preity Zinta too were among those who sold their wedding photos for a huge amount.