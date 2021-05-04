Nora Fatehi Explains How Proning Helps Improve Oxygen Levels Of COVID-19 Patients

In the second wave of coronavirus, we have seen a different situation. People are dying because of low levels of oxygen. Most of the film stars are sharing messages that create awareness on the current situation.

Bollywood beauty, Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram and shared an important post. She captioned, "Lying face down is known as proning, it is a medically accepted position to improve oxygenation. If a patient's oxygen levels drop below 94 (when measured at home on an oximeter), the patient can lie on their tummy; this position improves ventilation and enables comfortable breathing."

She also wrote that physical position affects the distribution and volume of air in the lungs, and can have direct effects on the expansion of the lungs to permit the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood.

In the last few years, prone positioning has been used increasingly in the treatment of patients with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and this is now considered a simple & safe method to improve oxygenation.

Here are the conditions to avoid proning:

It is not advisable to go for proning, if you are pregnant.

Avoid proning for an hour after meals.

Maintain proning for only as many times as easily tolerable. Keep a track of any pressure sores or injuries, especially, around bony prominences.

Avoid proning if you have major cardiac conditions

Avoid proning if you have an unstable spine, femur or pelvic fractures.

Recently, an 82-year-old woman from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh successfully managed to bring up her oxygen levels by lying in a prone position during home isolation.

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the movie Chhor Denge. She will be next seen in the movie, Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt will be seen in key roles of the film.