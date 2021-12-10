Newlwyweds Katrina-Kaushal To Move Into This House

Finally, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding photos are out. The public was curious about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding and there were lots of rumours about their marriage. One rumour had it that that Vicky and Katrina rented a house beside Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Now, after Katrina and Vicky posted their wedding photos on their social media handles, Anushka congratulated them and confirmed they will be her new neighbours. Anushka took to her Instagram handle and posted Katrina and Vicky wedding photo with the caption "Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds."

On Thursday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Bawara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. Katrina and Vicky posted the official wedding photos on their Instagram pages and celebrities are showering their blessings and wishes on the newlyweds. They posted their wedding photos with the caption " Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."