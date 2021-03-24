Netizens Praise Abhishek Bachchan For His Witty Reply To Hate Tweet

Abhishek Bachchan recently replied to a hate comment and it was as witty as it can get. The netizen called referred to Junior Bachchan as ‘Good for nothing’ and said Abhishek is married to someone he doesn’t deserve. The Guru actor responded to the tweet in the most savage manner.

Trailer for Abhishek starrer The Big Bull was launched recently. The actor shared this trailer on Twitter and confirmed the release date as April 8. Someone in the comment section decided to troll the actor and said stuff about his acting and personal life.

“You are good for nothing buddy…..the only thing which I am jealous of you is that you've got a very beautiful wife….and from that too that you don’t even deserve her,” wrote @sparshsaxena789 in a now-deleted post. Abhishek who is known for his savage replies did not disappoint and delivered yet again. He had the perfect response to the troll.

This is what the actor had to say, “Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo...P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP‘s marital status.”

Fans of Abhishek Bachchan were proud of the way that the actor handled trolls. One fan wrote, “I knew I made the right choice by being your fan.” Another user wrote, “How are you so cool. Damn, always spot on with your savage replies. I am laughing so much right now.”

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will star in the upcoming movie, ‘The Big Bull.’ Along with that, he has other projects lined up including Dasvi. He is also in talks with Bob Biswas and will mostly star in Biswas’ upcoming film.