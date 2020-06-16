MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, was battling depression, police said on Monday. Mumbai Police probe found out that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression.

No suicide note was found at his residence and he lived with two cooks and a house help.

Although police cleared that it was a case of death by suicide and his post-mortem revealed the same, social media is abuzz calling it a planned murder and not suicide. On Tuesday, #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput became one of the top trends on Twitter. Netizens called out Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt and the nepotism culture that is prevalent in the film industry.

Many speculated that Sushant was sidelined by the 'stalwarts' of Bollywood which forced him to take the extreme step.

One post alleged that Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar and Yash Raj Films production has been torturing Sushant for the past two years. Since Sushant refused 1-2 films of YRF production and chose Shekhar Kapur's film "Paani", he was sidelined, it alleged.

It also alleged that he was removed from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film and then from "Befikre", the roles which were later given to Ranveer Singh.

Director Shekhar Kapur following the death of Sushant tweeted, "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours."

Also, Sushant's maternal uncle and Jan Adhikar party chief Pappu Yadav demanded a CBI probe into the death. "He has been murdered, he cannot commit suicide. I demand CBI enquiry into the matter," he said, as reported ANI.

Infact, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said Mumbai police will take into account the actor's death suffering from clinical depression due to professional rivalry.

"While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too," the minister tweeted.

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi too spoke on the topic and called out Bollywood's hypocrisy. He said, “At times our movie industry’s hypocrisy gets to me. High &mighty announcing they shud ve kept in touch wth Sushant.. Cmon u didn’t! &thts coz his career dipped. So STFU! R u in touch with Imran Khan, Abhay Deol &others? No! But u were, whn they were doing well.”

Hair stylist Sapna Moti Bhavnani also reflected on the scenario and said on Instagram, “It’s no secret Sushant was going through very tough times for the last few years. No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To post about him today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP”

Sushant starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's in the 2007 biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

His death has come as another shock for the film fraternity, still recovering from the deaths of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Basu Chatterjee.

Have a look at some of the tweets:

This is Horrible, Sushant was in Depression from last few months,and check this Tweet DATED 27th Feb. Dharma Production

Sajid Nadiadwala

YRF

T-Series

Salman Khan

Balaji and so many other's BANNED him. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/SN21XunOem — Akshay Singh (@iakshaysinghel) June 16, 2020