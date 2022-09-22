Nepali Actress Kristina Gurung on Prem Geet 3

Kristina Gurung is a Nepalese model and actress, who is making her debut as a lead with Prem Geet 3. She has also featured in several music videos. This movie has gained attention because of singer Pawandeep Rajan’s music. He is foraying into the Hindi film industry as a composer for the first time. Prem Geet 3 is produced by Subhash Kale and it is set to be released on September 23.

Talking about how she was cast for the lead role, Kristina says, “I gave an audition. This is the third instalment, which is going to release in Hindi. I was in both the previous parts 1 and 2 films too. I loved the two parts and had an idea that this team was going to make a good film. Hence, I auditioned for the female lead,” she reveals.

Opening up about the director, she says, “There are two directors. Chhetan Gurung was the first director; he was also the idea creator. He was the one who thought of this story. He is no longer with us. I feel our film, Prem Geet 3, has come so far only because of his blessings. The other director is Santosh Sen. He has done an amazing job. He helped me a lot to grow as an actor.”

This is her first Hindi debut. “I am more grateful. This is my first film. I am feeling blessed to have been working in Nepali films only. Now, since it is an Indo-Nepali film and releasing in India, the film will reach a wider audience. I couldn’t be more thankful to God, my parents, producers, and co-actors,” she shares.

When quizzed about the experience of working in Pawandeep’s song, she ascertains, “I danced to the tune of ‘Koi Na Koi Naata hai.’ My co-actor and I, Pradeep Khadka, enjoyed dancing to this number. It was so real. He was in Prem Geet 1 and 2 as well. He has been an amazing co-actor. We worked in minus degrees. It was hard. I noticed his leg was fractured but he worked as if nothing had happened to him. I learnt so much from him as an actor.”

On a parting note, she spills the beans on Prem Geet 3, which is receiving love and support before its release. “I believe it’s because of him that we are getting so much attention in India. Pawandeep composed the first song, ‘Koi Na Koi Naata Hai.’ Its creation is wonderful. It has touched my heart. I even listen to his songs every morning. There has been so much love and support from his side.” she signs off.

Courtesy The Free Press Journal