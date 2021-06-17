Neelam Kothari Soni Plans Clean, Green 'We Time' With Family

The ongoing pandemic has reinforced the 'health is wealth' adage, making people more conscious about the idea of physical fitness and mental well-being. Considering this, actor-jewellery designer Neelam Kothari Soni has planned some quiet and quality time away from home with her husband actor Sameer Soni and their eight-year-old daughter Ahana.

Since the little one's summer break has started from school, it makes the perfect time for this rejuvenating 'we' time at Atmantan, a health and wellness resort overlooking Mulshi Lake around Pune.

"Sameer came up with the suggestion of going to this resort, and interestingly, they also have an engaging summer camp for children. There will be cooking, gardening and trekking classes and more for kids. So, we thought it would be a wholesome experience for us as well as for Ahana who hasn't been able to engage in any outdoor activities due to the pandemic," says Neelam.

One of Bollywood's leading ladies of the 80s and 90s, Neelam feels the scenic location will be a much-needed mental detox, due to the subconscious stress, anxiety and fear that the pandemic has added to people's lives.

"Sometimes it is important to get away from a stressful environment. City life has changed a lot... we can't go out and are scared to meet people. So I believe that being in a green and open environment, and moving away from the constant fear, is more important for the mind than for the body. But in the process of doing a detox program, if one manages to lose a couple of pounds, why not? That's a win-win situation," adds Neelam, who was seen in "Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives" last year.

Looking forward to being away from mobile phones and laptops, she says, "It will be a mind detox, digital detox, physical detox... everything!"