NCB Made Witness In Aryan Khan Case Sign Blank Panchnama?

We all know that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a case related to drugs. He was denied bail thrice. Now, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the case has made some shocking comments. He spoke about NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and KP Gosavi's money dealings. KP Gosavi, the alleged private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral. However, Wankhede has denied all the reports and said that he would give a fitting reply to all the comments

In notarised affidavit, Prabhakar Sail who claims to be a personal bodyguard to KP Gosavi claimed that he heard of an Rs 18 crore deal between KP Gosavi and another person Sam D'Souza. He further claimed that out of Rs. 18 crore deal, 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede. Prabhakar alleged that he was made to sign a blank panchnama by the NCB.

After this news broke out many questions came into the picture - Who is sam? why did the NCB officials make the person sign blank panchnama?

Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug-related case and is currently in Arthur Road prison. We have seen many celebs from Bollywood extending their support to Shah Rukh and his family during these hard times. Some of them are also visiting Mannat and a few other celebs are sharing their opinions through social media.

