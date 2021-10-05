NCB Found Aryan Khan's Mobile Phone Pointing to International Drug Trafficking Chain?

Mumbai: The Aryan Khan drug case is becoming bigger than anyone had anticipated. Now, in its remand motion in which NCB sought the custody of 23-year old Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, said that they have found links to international drug racket. They have found these links through their chats, messages, Whatsapp screenshots, and photos. Currently, Aryan’s mobile phone is being checked further.

As per the remand plea, the officials have discovered "shocking incriminating material" on Khan's phone. Following a raid on a cruise ship on Saturday night, the NCB arrested eight people including Aryan. After a three-hour hearing, the Esplanade court prolonged Aryan's and the other two NCB detainees' remand until October 7.

Also Read: NCB Finds Shocking Conversations in Aryan Khan's WhatsApp Chat

There are other suspects who are to be identified by Aryan Khan. The examination of his phone revealed other suspects whose identities remain hidden.

The NCB claimed before the court that shocking information has been recovered from the WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan. They also shared that Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chat showed modes of payment used for procurement of drugs.

“Prima facie, investigation conducted reveals that there is incriminating material in the form of WhatsApp chat, etc clearly showing the nexus of these respondents with suppliers and drug peddlers on a regular basis,” said the application, which was read by additional S-G Anil Singh, who appeared for NCB.