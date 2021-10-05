NCB Finds Shocking Conversations in Aryan Khan's WhatsApp Chat

Shah Rukh Khan Son Aryan Khan's Drug Case: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He was produced before a special holiday court on Sunday. The NCB claimed before the court that shocking information has been recovered from the WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan. The NCB also claimed that Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chat showed modes of payment for procurement of drugs.

Along with Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were arrested on Sunday evening. Six others - Nupur Satija, Gomit Chopra, Vikrant Chhokar, Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, and a drug supplier from suburban Juhu (name not disclosed) were also arrested.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede said that "We are not targeting anyone at all. We have nothing against him. We have arrested more than 300 people in the last 10 months. Out of those, at the most, there would be about 4 to 5 known people. How can you say that we are targeting anyone? Most of those arrested in the last one year are hard-core, drug-related criminals."

Additional solicitor general Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB said that "Raids are going on now. Shocking and incriminating material recovered in WhatsApp chats of the accused shows international drug trafficking. All the accused persons have to be confronted with each other. The international transactions need to be investigated."