NCB Drug Bust: Aryan Khan Arguments in Bail Plea

Aryan Khan's Drugs Case Updates: Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan's bail plea was heard on Monday in special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court in Mumbai. For the third time, his bail plea was rejected. Aryan Khan's bail plea will be heard on Wednesday after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gives its statement to the court. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 in connection with the Mumbai Cordelia Cruise drugs case.

Know what does Aryan Khan's bail request say....

Aryan Khan's bail plea states that “The applicant (Aryan Khan) has been falsely implicated in the present case."

-That a bare perusal of the panchnama dated October 1, 2021, makes it clear that there was no recovery whatsoever from the present applicant. NCB has mechanically and without application of mind applied the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, in respect of the present applicant without any evidence and/or ingredients to corroborate the same.

-There is nothing on record to suggest that Aryan Khan is in any way connected with the production, manufacture, possession, sale, purchase, transport, import, export or use of any psychotropic substance or the financing, illicit trafficking and/or harbouring of offenders in relation to any narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances and, hence, the ingredients of any offence under the NDPS Act, 1985 are not prima facie made out in respect of Khan.

-The applicant ought to be enlarged on bail forthwith. Even if this Hon'ble Court comes to the conclusion that offences under the NDPS Act are non-bailable, there is no evidence to charge the applicant for any offence under the said Act. This is a case of no evidence at all.

-Aryan Khan is young of age and has no criminal antecedents of any nature whatsoever, including any antecedent of being previously involved in consumption or use of drugs or psychotropic substances.

-Aryan Khan is a responsible citizen of India and has an impeccable reputation and record to date.

