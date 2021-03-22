Nawazuddin Musical Debut Baarish ki Jaaye Teaser Out!

Nawazuddin has ruled the charts with his amazing body of work in 2020 with titles such as Raat Akeli Hai & Serious Men. Before the beginning of 2021, the talented actor had his schedule locked for multiple projects and a big surprise for his fans as well. Nawaz is making a splash on the musical stage with his debut in B Praak’s upcoming single titled – “Baarish Ki Jaaye”! The poster that released a few days ago has already created waves amongst entertainment lovers.

Talking about his experience Nawazuddin said, Music Video is a completely new world for me to explore. It’s been an exciting experience to feature in a music video of such renowned and accomplished team of B Praak, Jaani & Arvindr Khaira. Looking forward to our song “Baarish Ki Jaaye”.

At present shooting for Jogi Ra Sa Ra Ra in Lucknow, the ace performer is going great guns with numerous projects keeping him busy. He is elated to offer a new version of himself to his fans and admirers with Baarish Ki Jaaye and we are positive of him being appreciated for his diligent efforts by everyone. Actor and singer Sunanda Sharma is starring opposite Nawazuddin as the leading lady in this music video and the lyrics are penned by Jaani. The song is produced under the Desi Melodies banner.