MUMBAI: After questioning for three days, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetment to suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday over drug charges. She will be produced in the court tomorrow, as reported by a leading channel.

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, in a statement, called her arrest a “Travesty of Justice.” In a harsh reference to Sushant Singh Rajput, he said, “Three central agencies hounding a single woman, just because she was in love with a drug addict and was suffering from mental health issues for several years and committed suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drugs."

Her brother Showik Chakraborty (24) is already in NCB custody.

Rhea appeared before the NCB for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She reached the Narcotics NCB's office, located at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, around 10.30 am in a car escorted by a Mumbai Police vehicle.

According to certain media reports, the narco bureau is likely to establish in the next few days whether the drug link of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother is only confined to the late actor or were they also involved in any drug trade.

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Sweta Singh Kirti has tweeted after Rhea's arrest saying "God is great".

Earlier, she was questioned by the NCB for about eight hours on Monday and six hours on Sunday.

The agency earlier said it was getting "her cooperation" in the drugs case probe linked to case of death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

The agency has said it wants to question the 28-year- old actress and confront her with her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and his house staffer Dipesh Sawant to ascertain their roles in this alleged drug racket.

Three people have been arrested in the drugs case last week.

Rhea Chakraborty is also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that are probing different angles surrounding Rajput's death.

In interviews given to multiple TV news channels, the actress had said she has never consumed drugs herself. She had, however, claimed that Rajput used to consume marijuana.