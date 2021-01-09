Namrata Shirodkar's Sister Shilpa First Bollywood Celebrity To Get COVID Vaccine?

The whole nation is waiting to get the anti-Coronavirus shot. The fight against this disease is continuing for nearly a year now. But Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa Shirodkar is all smiles after she got herself injected with this vaccine.

She is supposed to be the first celebrity actress to get vaccinated for COVID-19. If people are wondering how she got herself vaccinated, the actress herself has stated the details on her Instagram account. The actor got the COVID vaccine shot not in India but in Dubai. "I got vaccinated and I am safe. Thank you UAE," thus has stated the actresss on her Instagram handle.

The picture of Shilpa Shirodkar getting the shot on her arm can be seen on her Instagram page. The actress who is currently away from the tinsel world was active in Bollywood once upon a time.

By the way Shilpa is related to Telugu actor Mahesh Babu. She is the sister of Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar. Shilpa had stepped into Bollywood in the year 1989 through her movie 'Brashtachar'. She had shared screen space with the Hindi actor Mithun Chakraborty. The movie was directed by Ramesh Sippy who was the director of the famous movie 'Sholay'. Later Shilpa Shirodkar went on to work in several Bollywood movies. She entered into wedlock in the year 2000. She married a Bank employee by name 'Aparesh Ranjith'. Since then she has settled in Dubai. This actor has also worked in many TV serials.