Music Composers Don't Have A Free Hand, Says Lalit Pandit

Lalit Pandit, a music director, singer, and lyricist, is well-known for his work in Dabangg (2010) and Aap Jaisa Koi Nahin, among others. His work, along with the legends of singing and writing, was celebrated in the event Eternal Hits Once More. There were many renowned singers, like Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Shaan, and others. This occasion was a celebration of their magical melodies.

The show is conceived by IM Entertainment. It's Meena Pandit's company, his wife, and the proceeds will be extended as financial support to the senior musicians in the industry. It was held on September 23 in Mumbai. In an interaction with The Free Press Journal, he talks about his performance, his family, and current music trends.

He opens up about the concert. He shares, “Just before Covid, we did this concert in February. We had decided to organize celebrations for music directors and singers who have contributed to the music industry. Now, since the pandemic is over to an extent, we have planned to hold these celebrations again in 2022. We have original singers performing along with a live orchestra. This has happened in Mumbai... and then we shall plan to do it in the other cities of India.”

Talking about this year’s performances, he gushes, “This show has mesmerized the audiences with our songs. I sang a song with my son, Mujhe Raat Din Bas and later I performed with other singers as well.”

He speaks about how his legacy is being carried forward. “Both my sons have a passion for music. My elder son has composed a song about war. It has been released on YouTube. It’s a blessing from God that my entire family has been blessed with music. This generation is carrying forward their ancestral musical strings. It feels great. They are learning music with me here,” he mentions.

On a parting note, he discussed the current music trends, which lack melodious songs. “Sometimes melody works wonderfully. If this is a dry spell phase in music, I feel later melody songs and music will bounce back. In the ‘80s, action films were being made, so the audience got to hear different kinds of songs. Again, in the ’80s and ‘90s, there was a period of music. Films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and Aashiqui, etc. were released. And we saw every music director do wonderful music. Everyone coexisted together. There was a boom in the music industry. After that, music is not being made like it was made earlier. Composers are not getting a free hand. Directors want the best film but don’t have trust that they should extend freedom. The musical environment has to be given. Most of the musicians have turned into composers. It’s easier to make a song, but composing is the toughest job. We need a good writer possessing a great mind, heart, soul, and voice to be able to create that musical golden era. Songs can’t be remembered because we can’t remember the lyrics of those songs,” he signs off.

Courtesy FPJ