Mumbai: Singer Jubin Nautiyal Injured In Accident, To Undergo Surgery

Singer Jubin Nautiyal has suffered injuries in an accident and is being treated at a hospital in Mumbai.

Reportedly, the singer broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase on Thursday morning.

Jubin will undergo an operation for his right arm after his accident. He has been advised by the doctors to not use his right arm.

On Friday morning, Jubin was spotted at Mumbai airport with a fractured elbow. However, he was all smiles as he posed for the shutterbugs.

Jubin is known for hit songs like 'Raataan Lambiyaan', 'Lut Gaye', 'Humnava Mere', and 'Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum', 'Tum Hi Aana' and 'Bewafa Tera Masoon Chehra'.

Courtesy: FPJ