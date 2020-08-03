NEW DELHI: In the latest development in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, it has been learned that the 'Kai Po Che!' star googled painless death. Speaking to the media, Mumbai Police Commissioner said that Sushant googled his name for around two hours and later he also googled painless death. He also read a few articles on him.

The 34-year-old actor committed suicide on June 14th in his Bandra residence, Mumbai. He was found hanging in his house. As per the forensic report, the 'Dil Bechara' star searched for his name on Google at 10.15 am on June 14. The Google search history of his phone reveals that he wrote 'Sushant Singh Rajput' on the website and read a few articles.

Mumbai police are thoroughly investigating the case and have reportedly recorded the statements from a few people that include Sushant's family, friends, co-stars and a few others.

Mumbai Police asserted that, "A party was held the night before at the residence of Disha Salin fiancee. She committed suicide at 3 am and it was verified through CCTV footage. Five people including Disha's fiancee were present at the part including Disha's fiancee." Disha Salian, the ex-manager of Sushant also commited suicide just 5 days before the death of Sushant.

The Mumbai Police further added that, "The Bihar Police have no jurisdiction to investigate this case, we are seeking legal opinion on it. We have not given a clean chit to anyone, but the complainant (referring to KK Singh's complaint) has not come to us."

The police also said that they are not involved in quarantining any officer and it is the BMC that has acted on it. It is said that the family of Sushant gave statements on 16th June and said that there was no suspicion on anyone.