Mumbai Dragonfly Club Raid: Guru Randhawa, Sussanne Khan And Suresh Raina Arrested

A raid took place at Mumbai Dragonfly club on Dec 22nd. Many people were arrested along with some big names as well. Retired cricketer Suresh Raina and singer Guru Randhawa were among those names.

In total 34 people were arrested in the Andheri club raid. This included seven staff members as well. The arrests took place at around 3am and all the accused persons were booked for violating Covid norms. Celebrity Sussanne Khan was also among them.

Senior officer of the Sahar police station said Suresh Raina and Guru Randhawa were arrested as well but were later released on bail.

They were booked under the Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and provisions of NMDA.

The Maharashtra government has ordered for restrictions on New Year celebrations. From December 22 to January 5, multiple restrictions will be imposed on public activities.

The Mumbai police made a post about it on Twitter. "Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six in the Morning! A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms. Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of whom 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities."