August 10, 2021

NEW DELHI: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has declared its support for the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Other Backward Classes - OBC amendment) introduced by the Central Government in the Lok Sabha. In a press conference held in New Delhi by the YSRCP MPs, Rajya Sabha MP Pilli Subhash Chandrabose stated that the party was extending its full support to the OBC bill.