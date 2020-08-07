NEW DELHI: As the Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe intensifies, it has been found that the out of the four bank accounts of the late actor, money from two had been transferred to his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, according to a report by a leading channel citing sources from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

It is learnt that Sushant had accounts in Kotak Mahindra bank, HDFC and Standard Chartered, and money from the biggest account in Kotak and HDFC had been transferred to Rhea Chakraborty, the report read.

Rhea and her family had recently brought two properties in prime location in Mumbai. The probe agency has asked her to furnish the documents of the properties.

Sushant owned a small farm house at Pavani, which is in the outskirts of Mumbai, along with his house in Goregaon in Mumbai and two cars. He was paying off loan for one car.

Rhea had earlier told the Supreme Court that she lived with Sushant for about a year and shifted out temporarily in June. And just after six days, he was found dead at his residence.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging at his residence in suburban Mumbai. Although, Mumbai police suspected it was a case of suicide, but later following allegations of nepotism in Bollywood and Rhea Chakraborty abetting his suicide, the probe into the case intensified.

Meanwhile on Friday, Rhea has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai on Friday in connection with the money laundering case lodged by it.

On Friday (August 7), the ED had summoned Rhea for questioning, but she had requested the agency to postpone recording of her statement pending hearing of her plea filed in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case lodged by the Bihar police to Mumbai. Her request was rejected by the central probe agency.

The Bihar police had on July 25 based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father K K Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents - Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and two others - Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi. They were booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, abetment to suicide and wrongful confinement.

The ED on July 31 lodged a case of money laundering after K K Singh alleged financial irregularities in Rajput's bank accounts and transfer of Rs 15 crore.