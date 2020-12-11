Mirzapur Season 2 Now In Tamil and Telugu On Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Original Mirzapur Season 2, which released on October 23rd, 2020 and captured the imagination of audience instantly will now be available for fans across India in Tamil and Telugu. Starting, December 11, Amazon Prime Video brings the regional dubs of the second instalment of the raw, gritty and intense crime drama, that slayed the internet on the day of the release and became the most-watched show on the service in India within just 7 days of the release. With fans across the world already anticipating Season 3, those who haven't watched the show yet, now have an opportunity to watch their favourite characters from Mirzapur in Tamil and Telugu. Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories can watch highly successful Indian Crime Thriller Mirzapur Season 2 in Tamil and Telugu starting December 11 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal , Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma , Rasika Dugal , Harshita Shekhar Gaur , Isha Talwar in the lead roles alongside Amit Sial, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha , Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang, the show continues to receive massive adulation and viewership from across the world. The availability of the show in regional languages ensures a lofty reach for the engaging series.

Synopsis: The world of Mirzapur has become more about power, politics and revenge. It is about conspiracies and people double-crossing each other while carrying guns that they won't hesitate to use. This season doesn't stay confined to the violent world of Mirzapur - It takes us to the power corridors where a nexus between politics and criminals prevails. This season also takes us to a land beyond Mirzapur, a place which has its own set of violent and powerful families running various illegal businesses. The women of Mirzapur have become bolder and more complex. They will not hesitate in using any means to achieve their goals. Who will win in the end? Is there any one left to challenge the Tripathis? The canvas gets bigger this season, but the rules remain the same - without spilling blood you won't survive here!

Show credits of Mirzapur 2:

Directed by - Gurmmeet Singh & Mihir Desai

Created by - Puneet Krishna

Executive Producers - Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar