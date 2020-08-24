As most web series have released their second season, the one question everyone kept asking is "When is season two of Mirzapur coming?" Well, fans can't keep calm anymore, as the date has been announced.

Hold your breath! Here's your answer for the much anticipated web series that is based in the world of drugs, guns, lawlessness, and rule of mafia dons of Mirzapur, a town in Uttar Pradesh.

Mirzapur Season 2 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 23, 2020.

Sharing the release date announcement on Twitter, Mirzapur producer Ritesh Sidhwani wrote, “#Mirzapur2 mein aapka swaagat hai https://youtu.be/D5ZU8uS6KEM @YehHaiMirzapur @PrimeVideoIN @TripathiiPankaj @alifazal9 @divyenndu @battatawada @RasikaDugal @HarshitaGaur12 @MrVijayVarma @excelmovies @FarOutAkhtar @PuneetKrishna @gurmmeet @MihirBDesai @vineetkrishna01”

As Season 1, the second season will star Pankaj Tripathi as Akandha Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi. The stars recently completed their dubbing for the web series.

“We had dubbed a few episodes before the lockdown, so we picked up from where we left off. It was great to be back because this has been an unusually long break. We shot for the show long back, so it took us some time to get back into the groove. Each actor usually comes individually, but the one time we met was when our times clashed. The studios are on point about their hygiene, so it allows one artiste at a time. So we walked into a pre-sanitised studio. The instructions are given from the other side. Dubbing is a system that was already an isolated job,” Ali Fazal said in a statement.

He also spoke about how fans have been asking about Mirzapur 2. “Through the lockdown, fans have been after us. We can feel the eyes on us, and I hope the audience is a little generous. Such great content has come out in the last one year that I will be very proud of being part of Amazon’s legacy,” the actor added.

Mirzapur that released in 2018 on Amazon Prime Video, has been bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani.