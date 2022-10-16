Mirzapur Actor Jitendra Shastri No More

Jitendra Shastri, known for his movies like 'Black Friday', 'Taanashah', 'Lajja', and 'Charas' passed away.

He breathed his last at the age of 65.

The news was shared by Shastri's contemporary and friend, actor Sanjay Mishra. He shared an old video of himself with Shastri and wrote, "Jitu bhai aap hote toh aap kuch aisa bolte, "Mishra, sometimes kya hota hai na ki mobile mein naam reh jaata hai aur insaan network se out ho jaata hai". You are out of the world, but will always remain in network of my mind and heart 😔🙏 Om Shanti," the actor wrote.

Shastri had been a part of a number of films and was well-known in the theatre space as well. He had been a part of films like 'Black Friday', 'Taanashah', 'Lajja', and 'Charas: A Joint Effort', among others.

As soon as the news of his demise broke, several celebs from the film industry expressed their shock and grief and mourned the Shastri's demise.

Rajesh Tailang took to his Twitter and wrote that he was unable to fathom that Shastri was no more and mentioned that he was fortunate to know the late actor from up close.

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "So sad to hear the passing away of my senior and initial mumbai days friend Jeetu shastri! A great actor and a exemplary human being!"

The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) too expressed its condolences.

Courtesy: FPJ