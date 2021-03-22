Milind Soman, Wife Ankita Konwar Feature In Vegan Fashion Lookbook 2021

Model turned actor, Milind Soman recently shared a passionate liplock post on Instagram with his wife Ankita Konwar. Milind Soman shared a post with the caption " Vegan- part 2 Passion for fashion !! "

Check out the post:

Milind Soman posted another post on his Instagram by saying 'Vegan fashion! no leather, no skin, no wool, No pain caused to animals just to satisfy human vanity. If you care, this is the alternative. If you hope for a more sustainable, less cruel world, then at least sometimes, if not always, make this choice. Think, before you buy. Personally, I have cut down non vegetarian food to a minimum. I find that this choice is also healthier for me. Next, clothes. Check out our new vegan fashion campaign for @petaindia which debuted at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week.⁣

Check out the post:

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar featured in a new vegan fashion Look Book, showcasing eight stylish outfits created without fur, leather, wool, or exotic skins. The lookbook will be unveiled at the ongoing FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Earlier, Milind Soman got trolled when he posted a nude picture of him running on a Goa beach. Later, an FIR was registered against Milind Soman in Goa for obscenity.